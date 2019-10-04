„Misery, suffering and despair do not have a nationality“/ Bedford-Strohm and Leoluca Orlando renew Palermo Appeal. EKD Council chair appointed honorary citizen of Palermo

„Misery, suffering and despair do not have a

nationality. And faith, hope and love do not have a nationality.“

Four months after their joint Palermo Appeal, Leoluca Orland, mayor

of Palermo, and Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, chair of the Council

of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD), have again launched an

urgent appeal to the European Commission and to the governments and

parliaments of European Union member states. The appeal calls for the

release of all confiscated search and rescue ships.

„The criminalisation and prevention of civil search and rescue

operations must stop,“ Orlando and Bedford-Strohm declare in the

document published today in Palermo. At the same time they call for

the resumption of government search and rescue operations in the

Mediterranean. „Saving lives at sea is a public responsibility that

must be assumed by European governments.“ The EU governments have so

far no clear vision of a solution of the humanitarian disaster that

has been playing out for years now in the Mediterranean.

The renewed appeal underlines the Palermo Appeal of June this

year, in which Palermo–s mayor and the EKD Council chair called for a

European distribution mechanism for boat refugees. The appeal drew

support from many mayors of cities and municipalities, along with

representatives of churches and civil society all over Europe.

The appeal was published today parallel to the event at which EKD

Council Chair Bedford-Strohm was awarded the honorary citizenship of

the City of Palermo. At the ceremony in the town hall, Mayor Leoluca

stated: „I got the idea of awarding honorary citizenship to Bishop

Heinrich Bedford-Strohm because we share many ideas relating to

immigration policy, a culture of welcome, asylum law and rescue from

distress at sea.“ Like Palermo, the mayor added, the Evangelical

Church in Germany and the bishop, in particular, were committed to

finding a solution to an epoch-making phenomenon, in order to assist

people fleeing from war, terror and persecution in search of a better

life.

Bedford-Strohm replied: „I thank the people of Palermo and its

mayor Leoluca Orlando for showing that politics with a human face is

possible. That a city of openness and solidarity is a better place

for everyone – for those who have been at home here for a long time

and for those who are just beginning to be at home here. (…) I can

proudly say today that I am a Palermitan.“

The bishop added that he was also glad of the appreciation shown

to the countless volunteers in churches and in civil society

organisations who were associated with this award.

„I accept this honour in their place: those who care for people in

need – be it through the integration of refugees, be it through

rescuing people from the sea, or supporting development projects or

disaster relief – they all make an invaluable contribution to a world

in which one day, every human being can live in dignity.“

The Palermo declaration reads as follows: „The new European

Parliament has begun its work. The new European Commission will most

probably do the same on 1 November. Yet in Europe there are still

strong tensions, populist and extremist tendencies, intolerance and

racism. And the European governments continue to have no clear vision

of a solution to the humanitarian disaster that has been playing out

for years in the Mediterranean.

People are still trying to cross first the desert and then the

Mediterranean to flee war, terror and persecution and seek a more

dignified life in Europe. And that although the southern external

border of our continent is still the deadliest border in the world:

at least 994 people have drowned in the Mediterranean so far in 2019

and the unknown figures of victims is estimated at many times more.

Meeting in Malta in September, the interior ministers of several

European states expressed the wish to find a sustainable political

solution for the rescue and distribution of boat refugees. We hope

that this will rapidly lead to a broader coalition of European states

showing solidarity and assuming the responsibility for those people

rescued in the Mediterranean. In addition, a long-term, Europe-wide

solution is required for the humane reception of refugees and

agreement on reforms to the Common European Asylum System.

Together with mayors of cities and municipalities, churches and

civil society all over Europe, we therefore direct our renewed appeal

to the governments, parliaments and the Commission of the European

Union:

– Make the right to life and saving lives at sea a moral and legal

obligation! Saving lives at sea is a public responsibility that must

be assumed by European governments. We therefore call for the

immediate resumption of government search and rescue operations in

the Mediterranean.

– End the criminalisation and prevention of civil search and

rescue operations! In view of the urgency of saving human lives at

sea we call for the release of all confiscated or detained rescue

vessels.

– Continue to take effective steps towards creating a functioning

and humane asylum system with high reception standards at the

European level, including a fair sharing of responsibility. Refugees

need security, protection and a perspective for the future. Hence we

hope for a policy that will respect the human dignity and human

rights of refugees and migrants instead of relying on deterrence and

closed borders.“

Hanover/Palermo, 4 October 2019

