BE A GLOBAL CITIZEN – act with passion and compassion

Today Ban Ki-moon, (UN Secretary-General from 2007-2016) and Dr.

Heinz Fischer, (Federal President of Austria from 2004-2016)

offcially inaugurated the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens in

Vienna at a ceremony at the Federal Chancellery of Austria, at the

invitation of the Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Mr.

Sebastian Kurz.

After an encouraging message sent by current UN Secretary General

António Guterres, former UNSG Ban Ki-moon said „We are 7,6 billion

people globally. Half of the world is women – half of the world is

under 25 years of age. There are billions of people underprivileged,

marginalized, jobless and hopeless. To peacefully empower them,

particularly women and the youth has to be our top priority to

advance humanity“.

Mr. Ban Ki-moon highlighted in the presence of members of the

Austrian government, including Austrian Foreign Minister Karin

Kneissl and more than 100 members of the diplomatic corps, high-level

representatives of the Vienna based International Organizations, and

representatives from NGOs, academia and young aspiring leaders that

„We can only empower those in need, if each and every one of us acts

with passion and compassion as a global citizen.“

Building on the legacy of their previous roles, the Centre was

founded by the former UN Secretary-General and the former President

of Austria and will focus on providing women and young people with a

greater say in their own destiny and a greater stake in their own

dignity. The Centre will work within the framework of the UN

Sustainable Development Goals („SDGs“) and the Universal Declaration

of Human Rights. It will have affiliated offices in the Republic of

Korea at Yonsei University and is planning to have an affiliated

office in the Middle East.

„The Ban Ki-moon Centre?s focus on the future of young people,

especially women, is extremely important. We need to make sure that

the young generation all over the world has a real perspective for a

decent life. I am sure that the Ban Ki-moon Centre will be a strong

partner for international efforts in this regard“, said Sebastian

Kurz, Federal Chancellor of Austria.

„Young people and especially young women are vital to resolve

current local and global challenges“, said Dr. Heinz Fischer drawing

attention to the global need for the eradication of poverty and

illiteracy, the fight against gender inequality, radicalization and

youth unemployment.

„A global citizen is someone who self-identifies first and

foremost not as a member of a State, a tribe or a nation, but instead

as a member of the human race, looking beyond the narrow scope of

national or personal interests. It is global citizens who support

solutions to today ?s global challenges“, said Monika Froehler,

Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Ban Ki-moon Centre.

By assisting in efforts to reduce the numbers of young people

dying prematurely every year, by examining and presenting solutions

to de-escalate conflicts and maintain peace, by supporting

educational programs ranging from youth mentoring projects to sports,

and by providing special support to young women and encouraging

academic institutions to integrate global citizenship issues into

their curricula, the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens wants to

do its share in building a brighter future for all and contribute to

the implementation of the SDGs.

The Centre will not duplicate but complement ongoing efforts,

based on a high-level strategy to be adopted in February at the next

Board meeting in Korea at the margins of the Winter Olympic Games in

February. The Centre is located in Vienna and will incrementally

build capacity as funds become available.

Currently the Ban Ki-moon Centre is supported by the governments

of Austria, Korea and Kuwait and by a high-level Board of individuals

and organizations such as the International Olympic Committee,

UNESCO, the UN Foundation, the Alexander Bodini Foundation, the

Junior Chamber International, FIA, the NGO Global Citizen, RELX

Group, Rotary International and many more.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon concluded his speech by

saying „Today marks the beginning of a journey and I call on the

members of the largest generation of youth in history to confront

challenges and consider what we can do to resolve them. We all have

to work together to set our world on course for a better future. To

leave no one behind.“

Notes to Editors

The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens is an independent

non-profit organization and registered as an Association under

Austrian law. It was founded in 2017 by Ban Ki-moon, former

Secretary-General of the United Nations and Dr. Heinz Fischer, former

Federal President of Austria. It filed an application for

Quasi-International-Organization status (QIO) in Austria.

