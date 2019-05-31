„Letting people drown is not an option for Europe“/ Bedford-Strohm goes on Mediterranean fact-finding visit

31. Mai 2019 | Abgelegt unter: Soziales | Beitrag von:





After the European elections, Bishop Heinrich
Bedford-Strohm, chair of the Council of the Evangelical Church in
Germany (EKD), has urged an increase in international efforts to
rescue and receive refugees. He said that 2019 should not now become
a lost year for rescuing people in distress on the Mediterranean. On
Sunday 2 June 2019 Bedford-Strohm will leave for Sicily in order to
gain first-hand information about the situation of civilian sea
rescues and aid projects for refugees.

Listen to a personal statement by Bedford-Strohm on the
fact-finding visit at https://youtu.be/uqu_pO3xPko

For queries before and during the visit please contact Michael
Brinkmann on: +49(0)170 760 95 64 michael.brinkmann@ekd.de

Hanover, 31 May 2019

EKD Press Office

Pressekontakt:
Carsten Splitt
Evangelische Kirche in Deutschland
Pressestelle
Stabsstelle Kommunikation
Herrenhäuser Strasse 12
D-30419 Hannover
Telefon: 0511 – 2796 – 269
E-Mail: presse@ekd.de

Original-Content von: EKD Evangelische Kirche in Deutschland, übermittelt durch news aktuell

verwandte Beiträge:

„Tag der Freude“: Kirchen feiern Versöhnung/ „Healing of Memories“ Gottesdienst in Hildesheim setzt deutliches Zeichen für die Ökumene

EKD-Ratsvorsitzender Heinrich Bedford-Strohm kritisiert Aussetzung der Seenotrettung im Rahmen der EU-Operation „Sophia“

Presseeinladung zur Pressekonferenz „Vertrauen in die Demokratie stärken“/ Deutsche Bischofskonferenz und Rat der EKD stellen Gemeinsames Wort vor

„Menschen ertrinken lassen: Keine Option für Europa“/ Bedford-Strohm bricht zu Mittelmeer-Reise auf

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Deine E-Mail-Adresse wird nicht veröffentlicht. Erforderliche Felder sind mit * markiert.

Diese Website verwendet Akismet, um Spam zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber, wie deine Kommentardaten verarbeitet werden.



Blog Top Liste - by TopBlogs.de Blogverzeichnis - Blog Verzeichnis bloggerei.de