„Letting people drown is not an option for Europe“/ Bedford-Strohm goes on Mediterranean fact-finding visit

After the European elections, Bishop Heinrich

Bedford-Strohm, chair of the Council of the Evangelical Church in

Germany (EKD), has urged an increase in international efforts to

rescue and receive refugees. He said that 2019 should not now become

a lost year for rescuing people in distress on the Mediterranean. On

Sunday 2 June 2019 Bedford-Strohm will leave for Sicily in order to

gain first-hand information about the situation of civilian sea

rescues and aid projects for refugees.

Listen to a personal statement by Bedford-Strohm on the

fact-finding visit at https://youtu.be/uqu_pO3xPko

