Ban Ki-moon and Heinz Fischer deeply saddened about passing away of Kofi Annan

The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens

in Vienna, together with its Co-Chairmen Ban Ki-moon and Heinz

Fischer and its Board Members are deeply shocked and saddened about

the sudden and unexpected passing away of Kofi Annan, the 7th

Secretary General of the United Nations. His lifelong dedication for

world peace and human rights will not be forgotten and his work

towards achieving these goals will last on through the extraordinary

work of his whole lifetime and the continued work of the Kofi Annan

Foundation.

In these difficult times our heartfelt condolences go out to Nane

Annan, his family and friends.

Today the World has lost a great human being and an extraordinary

mind.

Ban Ki-moon & Heinz Fischer

