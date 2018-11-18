Maritime Security 2018, German Government Statement!

Despite all international and national efforts, piracy remains a serious peril for the international shipping industry.

Especially in Asia (i.e. Chittagong/Bangladesh or on the Strait of Malacca), but also in South America (e.g. Bay of Santos/Brazil or in the port of Callao/Peru) robbery or piracy there has recurred in the recent past. At the West African coast the number of incidents had raised even by 50% with 66 incidents this year in comparison to the numbers of 2017.

In view of those facts, the liberal faction (FDP) of the German Bundestag had directed an enquiry to the German Federal Government in order to obtain an up-to-date picture of the existing legal framework and initiatives.

The Federal Government responded to this request on 08 November 2018 and recommends that „shipping companies should take attention of the official warnings and risk assessments when scheduling their ships to sail through piracy-affected areas. The crews of the vessels should be prepared by preventional awareness training for emergencies, while privately contracted security personnel (PCASP) can increase the protection against pirates.“

