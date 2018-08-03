Explosion nahe Krankenhaus in Hodeidah – Save the Children verurteilt Angriff auf das Schärfste

Save the Children hat den Angriff auf ein wichtiges

Krankenhaus in der jemenitischen Hafenstadt Hodeidah am Freitag

scharf verurteilt. Am Abend zuvor hatte sich in unmittelbarer Nähe

des Hospitals, wo die Kinderrechtsorganisation ein

Diphtherie-Behandlungszentrum unterhält, mindestens eine Explosion

ereignet. Dutzende Menschen seien getötet worden, erklärten die

örtlichen Behörden. Es gebe mehr als hundert Verletzte. „Wir sind

ernsthaft besorgt, dass Menschen, die im Krankenhaus Hilfe suchen,

möglicherweise nicht sicher sind“, sagt Tamer Kirolos, Länderdirektor

von Save the Children im Jemen. „Erst vor ein paar Tagen gab es einen

Luftangriff, der ein paar hundert Meter entfernt war. Das zeigt, wie

instabil und unsicher die Situation geworden ist.“

„Wir verurteilen auf das Schärfste jegliche Angriffe auf

Zivilisten und fordern alle Konfliktparteien auf, die internationalen

Menschenrechtsgesetze einzuhalten“, sagte Kirolos weiter. Es ist

zwingend notwendig, dass alle Parteien ihre Bemühungen verstärken,

ein Friedensabkommen zu schließen und eine dauerhafte Lösung zu

finden, die den Menschen Jemens, die viel zu viel gelitten haben,

Frieden und Würde zurückgeben wird. „

Die vollständige Pressemitteilung und Ansprechpartner in Englisch:

Explosions reported near Save the Children-supported hospital in

Hodeidah, as port city sees fresh violence

At least one explosion went off in the vicinity of Hodeidah–s main

hospital on Thursday evening, where Save the Children runs a

diphtheria treatment centre.

Our staff, some of whom were near the area when the blasts

occurred, reported chaos and captured videos of smoke rising up from

the streets. We have as yet to confirm reports that civilians have

been killed and injured in the attack but are extremely concerned

that the area may not be safe for civilians and that hospitals will

not be able to cope with any large influx of wounded.

A Save the Children staff member in Hodeidah who witnessed the

incident described what he saw:

„A bomb exploded just outside the hospital, on the street. Then

there was another explosion towards the back. I saw people running

and bodies in the street.“

Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children–s Yemen Country Director, visited

Al Thawrah Hospital just days earlier. He said:

„This is the largest government hospital in Hodeidah and Save the

Children runs a diphtheria centre there where we work to save lives

in one of the poorest and hardest-hit parts of Yemen.

„We–re seriously concerned that the area is simply not safe for

civilians and that people seeking help at the hospital may not be

safe. Just a few days ago, there was an airstrike that hit a few

hundred metres away – showing just how unstable and unsafe the

situation there has become.

„It is unacceptable that civilians are coming under attack and

that people simply walking the streets are getting caught up in this

kind of violence. We strongly condemn any attacks on civilians and

call on all parties to the conflict to respect international human

rights law. It is imperative that all the parties step up their

efforts to strike a peace deal and find a durable solution that will

restore peace and dignity to the people of Yemen who have suffered

far too much already.“

Spokespeople and staff are available for interviews in Hodeidah

