Heimat – what does home sound like-

For the first time, the Oper Leipzig is launching a composition competition on the subject of »Heimat ? What does home sound like?«. The jury, made up five musical experts, will choose the competition winners, which will then be presented in concert in the Opera House?s Concert Foyer on June 26, 2019. The Oper Leipzig?s Förderkreis has designated 2,000 ? in prize money for the competition.

Intendant and General Music Director Prof. Ulf Schirmer will head up the jury. The other jury members include Prof. Gerd Kühr, from the Universität für Musik und darstellende Kunst in Graz, Prof. Carolin Widmann, from the Hochschule für Musik und Theater »Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy« in Leipzig, Prof. Dr. Tiago de Oliveira Pinto, from the Hochschule für Musik »Franz Liszt« in Weimar, and Daniela Brendel, from the Ricordi publishing house.

Complete information regarding the competition can be found on the Oper Leipzig?s homepage and at numerous classical music-oriented websites. In addition to promoting and supporting young contemporary music composers, the competition?s goal is to encourage artistic engagement with socially relevant questions. Compositions should be based on the competition?s theme, be approximately 10 minutes in length, and should be scored for solo voice, one instrument (ad libitum), and piano (ad libitum). The competition is open to composers under the age of 35 of all nationalities. The closing date for all entries is 31 January 2019.

For further information: www.oper-leipzig.de

Link to the call for compositions (in German): https://www.oper-leipzig.de/media/content/downloads/sonstiges/Ausschreibung_Kompositionswettbewerb_DF.pdf